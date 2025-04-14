Premier League side eye surprise move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer - Reports

Crystal Palace are preparing a surprise move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa opt against making his loan permanent this coming summer. The 27-year-old forward has started rediscovering his best form at Villa Park, with three goals and five assists in 14 appearances.

It has been good enough to earn him a call-back to the England squad, yet his long-term future is still unclear. Villa retain an option to purchase Rashford for £40 million, with manager Unai Emery said to be impressed by the forward's influence. But should Villa choose not to activate that clause, Crystal Palace will be waiting in the wings (via GOAL).

Marcus Rashford is a potential marquee signing for the south London club, who are monitoring developments closely. His future with Manchester United doesn't look promising, following the appointment of Ruben Amorim, who is expected to conduct a major summer clearout.

The 27-year-old is among the big names who could be on their way out as the Red Devils hope to generate funds through sales and adjust their wage bill. The Palace hierarchy will have to appeal to the winger, and they plan to hold onto their best stars to entice him.

Rashford is likely to be in action again this week as Villa travel to Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on April 15.

Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim to meet at Manchester United in the summer for 'showdown talks'

Marcus Rashford and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorím are expected to hold 'showdown talks' this summer, according to Daily Star (via GiveMeSport). The plan is to resolve their fractured relationship, as the Aston Villa-loanee was shipped out in January after being dumped by Amorim for poor training levels.

If Villa do not activate the buy clause, Rashford will return to Old Trafford with three years left to run on a £350,000-per-week contract. United, under Amorim’s management, intend to rebuild the squad significantly this summer. It has been expected that Rashford will be one of those who exit on a permanent transfer.

However, if they fail to sell the 27-year-old by the end of July, Marcus Rashford will likely be part of United’s pre-season tour of the USA. A meeting is reportedly in the works between Ruben Amorim and the winger to settle their differences and determine his future at the club.

Manchester United have seen a number of player-manager clashes in very recent history. Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with the club in November 2022, after slamming manager Erik ten Hag and the hierarchy publicly. Jadon Sancho clashed with Ten Hag in 2023, before leaving for Borussia Dortmund on loan. This season, he is on loan at Chelsea.

