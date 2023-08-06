Premier League side eyeing Harry Maguire loan move after Manchester United reject West Ham United bid - Reports

Everton have joined West Ham United in the race for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and are considering signing him on loan, according to Football Insider.

Maguire, 30, fell out of favor at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag took the reins at the club last year. The central defender was restricted to just 16 starts across competitions last season. He was also officially axed as the club's captain last month, with Bruno Fernandes taking the armband.

It's no secret that Manchester United are prepared to sell the England international this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Premier League giants are willing to cash in on him for £35 million. His £200,000 a week salary, though, tends to put suitors off.

West Ham have been credited with an interest in Maguire after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million. They have already had an offer worth around £20 million turned down by the Red Devils for the Englishman. The Hammers are considering returning with an improved offer for the former Leicester City man.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche's Everton have entered the race to sign Maguire, as per the said report. The Merseyside-based club are mulling over acquiring the center-back on loan as they eye defensive reinforcements following Yerry Mine and Conor Coady's exits.

Maguire could be tempted by the prospect of moving to Goodison Park as he is reportedly open to leaving United on loan. He is determined to get his career back on track after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season.

Apart from West Ham and Everton, London giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest in Maguire. However, it's unclear if they intend to step up their interest in the former Hull City star.

Manchester United keen on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

Harry Maguire leaving either on loan or permanently would allow Manchester United to add a young defender to their ranks. According to Football Insider, they hold an interest in Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Sending Maguire to Goodison Park could help them facilitate a deal for the youngster.

Branthwaite, 21, has been on the Toffees' books since joining them from Carlisle United in 2020. He went on to make his senior debut for them in a 3-0 Premier League loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in July that year. The defender has made 13 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Branthwaite target spent the 2022-23 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, playing 36 games across competitions. He helped them keep 12 clean sheets and contributed towards six goals. He is the now the subject of interest from clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United.