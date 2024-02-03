Premier League side could be forced to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target in summer: Reports

Aston Villa could reportedly be forced to offload Douglas Luiz, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool for some time, in the future.

Luiz, 25, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation for a number of months. The Brazilian has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs due to his stellar performances in the ongoing season.

Now, according to Football Insider, Aston Villa will have to sell vital first-team stars to facilitate new arrivals ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. As a result, they could part ways with Luiz to comply with Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules later this year.

Luiz, who is allegedly valued at £100 million, has played a key role in Aston Villa's ongoing top four push in the Premier League. He has scored seven goals and laid out six assists in 32 overall matches this term.

Overall, the right-footed central midfielder has contributed 19 goals and 20 assists in 183 appearances across all competitions for Unai Emery's side so far.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Arsenal-Liverpool clash in Premier League

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Arsenal in their Premier League match against Liverpool this Sunday (February 4). He wrote:

"Liverpool look in great shape at the moment. They really impressed me against Chelsea, and they have still got Mohamed Salah to come back from the injury he picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations. Arsenal, on the other hand, did not really fire against Nottingham Forest [in their 2-1 win] on Tuesday but they still got the job done, which is the important thing."

Backing the Gunners to defeat Jurgen Klopp's side, Sutton concluded:

"Mikel Arteta's side still don't have a centre-forward but, this time, I think they will finish some of the opportunities they create. I'm still not entirely sure why I am going with Arsenal to win this game, because Liverpool will score too, but the Gunners definitely need the points more and I think they will just about do enough to get them."

Liverpool, who registered a 2-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal past month, are currently atop the 2023-24 standings with 51 points from 22 games. The north London outfit are third with 46 points from 22 matches.

Earlier this season, the Merseyside outfit were held to a 1-1 league stalemate after Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Salah bagged a goal apiece for their respective clubs last December.

