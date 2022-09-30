Premier League side not interested in selling Manchester United target - Reports

Aston Villa are not prepared to sanction a move for Emiliano Martinez in January amidst interest from Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

David de Gea has functioned as Manchester United's number 1 since joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has made 495 appearances across all competitions during his 11 years at the club.

However, the Spain international has his contract with the Red Devils expiring at the end of the season. There is an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, but the English giants are still weighing whether or not to trigger the clause.

The Old Trafford outfit are reportedly looking at life beyond De Gea and are considering potential replacements. Aston Villa's Martinez has been mooted as an option to take over as their new number 1.

Manchester United's recruitment staff reportedly rate the Argentina international highly. Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of the player and considers him one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

However, Villa have no interest in letting the former Arsenal shot-stopper leave in January, according to the aforementioned source. Manager Steven Gerrard regards the player as 'untouchable'.

The Birmingham-based club will thus reject all offers for Martinez in the winter transfer window, as per the report. This will come as bad news for Manchester United, who have been credited with an interest in him.

Villa notably handed the 30-year-old a new five-and-a-half year contract in January this year. They reportedly now value him at around £45 million and are keen to retain his services beyond January.

However, it remains to be seen if they will be tempted to sell Martinez in next summer's transfer window. Meanwhile, it is unclear what the future holds for De Gea at Old Trafford.

How has Manchester United target Martinez fared for Villa?

Villa acquired Martinez's services from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2020. They forked out an initial sum of £17 million to take the goalkeeper to Villa Park.

Martinez has since established himself as a key player for the Birmingham outfit. He has played 83 matches in all competitions for them, keeping 27 clean sheets in the process.

His performances for Villa have also seen him become a regular starter for the Argentinean national team. Martinez played an important role in the team's Copa America triumph last year.

The former Arsenal man has earned 18 caps for La Albiceleste since making his debut last year. He is now in line to be their number 1 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far