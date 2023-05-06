Premier League side launch '€30 million + player' bid for Barcelona star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to the idea of parting ways with Ansu Fati during the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per Catalan outlet Sport, Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be preparing an offer of €30 million for Fati, in addition to Ruben Neves. This is reportedly a proposal that has caught the Blaugranas board's attention.

As efforts to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona continued behind the scenes, the club could potentially sell one of its brightest talents this summer. Hindered by Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the left-winger position, Ansu Fati could soon find himself playing in the Premier League.

Wolves, currently ranked 14th in the English championship, have set their sights on the young Spanish international who boasts seven national caps. They are reportedly prepared to shell out €30 million to the La Liga leaders for the prodigy's services.

The deal gets even sweeter as Wolves could include Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, which could greatly benefit the Blaugrana board. Keen to bolster their midfield, the Portuguese international's profile aligns with the Catalan management's vision.

However, Fati is reportedly hesitant to leave the club that has nurtured him. His agent Jorge Mendes is said to have explored interest from clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Arsenal but to no avail.

According to Sport, Mendes is now focused on convincing the young Spaniard and his entourage that a first experience in the Premier League could pave the way to joining a top club soon.

A meeting with Barca's coach, Xavi to discuss Fati's future and evaluate his options is expected to take place at the end of the season. According to Sport, the situation could be resolved within a few weeks.

Tottenham inquires about Barcelona's Franck Kessie as summer exit looms: Reports

Much like Ansu Fati, Barcelona are potentially prepared to part ways with Franck Kessie. The decision will be reportedly conveyed to the midfielder once the La Liga title is secured. Although Kessie has delivered an acceptable performance and the club is content with his contributions, financial constraints demand a change.

The ultimate aim is to finalize a direct sale and Tottenham Hotspur have recently inquired about the price, according to Sport.

Spurs' interest in Kessie isn't new, as they already pursued him in January. The north London outfit have renewed their interest and requested a price. Barcelona could potentially open the door for a figure exceeding €25 million, which would represent a net profit considering Kessie's arrival on a free transfer.

However, the player's preferences will reportedly be taken into account and he will choose his destination based on his interests. Kessie is said to be interested in a move to Inter Milan appealing but there is no agreement in place between the clubs.

