Premier League side make Manchester United star their #1 transfer priority for the summer: Reports

Nottingham Forest has reportedly earmarked Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as their priority transfer target this summer.

Henderson, 26, spent an entire season out on loan at Forest last time around after failing to secure enough minutes at his parent club. He registered six clean sheets in 20 appearances for them in 2022-23.

According to Football Insider, Steve Cooper's side have made Henderson their top target in the summer transfer window. They are aiming to facilitate a return for the player, who is said to be ready for a permanent move.

However, a potential switch has been stuck in limbo for a while due to Manchester United's unwillingness to offload their academy product. Erik ten Hag's outfit could sanction a deal for the star once they sign a replacement for David de Gea, whose contract expired on June 30.

Henderson, who has a deal until 2025 with the Old Trafford outfit, could prove to be a good signing for Forest should he join them. He would reclaim his first-team spot, which was taken up by on-loan Paris Saint-Germain ace Keylor Navas in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Overall, Henderson has overseen 13 shutouts in 29 games across all competitions for the Red Devils. He has conceded 25 goals so far.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have requested De Gea not to join a different club despite letting him leave as a free agent. They are keen to have the former Atletico Madrid player available should they fail to sign a new first-choice shot-stopper this summer, as per The Sun.

Ex-Liverpool star comments on Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's future at club

In his column for Caught Offside, former Liverpool star Stan Collymore shared his honest thoughts on Jadon Sancho's future. He wrote:

"I love Sancho – I have always maintained that he could be the difference between Manchester United winning silverware and not. But there is no denying that he has yet to live up to expectations."

Backing the Englishman to shine next campaign, Collymore concluded:

"He did show glimpses of what he's capable of at the end of last season, but Erik Ten Hag and the United-faithful will want to see more of that right from the get-go next season. If I were his manager, I would give him another full season to really show what he can do on the pitch before I am thinking about loans and transfers."

Sancho, 23, has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 matches since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for the Manchester City youth product this summer. They have slapped a £45 million price tag on the out-of-favor winger.

