Premier League side sets asking price for Manchester United target - Reports

Premier League side Leeds United have set a £60 million asking price for Manchester United transfer target Kalvin Phillips, according to the Express.

Manchester United spent big money in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Red Devils bolstered their squad by signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

These signings have made Manchester United one of the favorites for the Premier League title.

However, one area that needs addressing at United is that of a defensive midfielder. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who will need replacing soon.

According to the aforementioned report, midfielder Kalvin Phillips is one of Manchester United's targets. His recent form in the Premier League has not gone unnoticed, which has seen him become a full England international.

Kalvin Phillips has a contract at Leeds United until the summer of 2024 and has an asking price of £60 million.

The report states that despite United's ability to pay a hefty transfer fee, Phillips is loyal to his hometown side and will be reluctant to leave Leeds for their rivals.

However, a willingness to play in the Champions League and compete for big trophies might tempt the 25-year-old away from Elland Road.

Kalvin Phillips is not the only midfielder on Manchester United's radar

Kalvin Phillips is not the only central midfielder targeted by Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils have also been linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

However, the Hammers have set an asking price of £90 million which has made Manchester United look at other options in central midfield, namely being Kalvin Phillips.

Apart from Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's wonderkid Jude Bellingham. However, the Red Devils will have to battle it out against Liverpool to secure the 18-year-old's signature.

Manchester United will need to sign a new midfielder if Paul Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford at the end of the season. The 28-year-old Frenchman has entered the final year of his United contract and has so far shown no intentions of signing an extension with the club.

However, a defensive midfielder is still a missing piece in Manchester United's jigsaw. The lack of an anchor man has been exposed by the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa in their recent run of bad form.

