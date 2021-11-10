Premier League side plan to appoint Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as new manager, official approach could be made this week - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa are expected to announce Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as their new manager, according to Goal.

Aston Villa recently sacked Dean Smith following a run of five straight defeats in the Premier League. Villa are in search of a new manager now, with Steven Gerrard being their first-choice candidate.

According to the aforementioned source, Aston Villa could make an official approach to Rangers in the coming weeks. The Midlands side are planning to appoint their new manager before their next Premier League game. Villa's next league encounter is against Brighton on the 20th of November.

Steven Gerrard is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2024. However, if Aston Villa pay the £2.5 million compensation fee, they can bring the Liverpool legend back to the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard has done an excellent job as Rangers manager. The 41-year-old tactician guided Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years, breaking Celtic's domination in the process.

It is worth noting that Rangers would not want to see Gerrard leave mid-season since the Gers are currently top of the Scottish Premiership. However, the lure of managing a club in the Premier League could be tough to turn down.

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool. However, a managerial role in the Premier League prior to taking the job at Anfield could be a good learning experience for the former England international.

Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a Premier League title race alongside the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. Despite losing against West Ham earlier this month, the Reds are still in with a shot at the title.

After 11 games, Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League standings having picked up 22 points.

However, Liverpool might soon need to find a new manager. Earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp brushed off the question when asked about a contract extension with the Reds. Klopp had said:

“There’s no point in saying anything about that because it’s still so long away. How am I supposed to know what’s going to happen in three years’ time? Most people don’t even know where they’ll be in two, three weeks.”

Jurgen Klopp has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2024. The Reds might go for Steven Gerrard if he proves he is ready to manage in the Premier League.

