Premier League side set to make move for Harry Maguire from Manchester United in January - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire amid uncertainty over Kurt Zouma's future.

According to 90min, West Ham remain interested in Maguire despite a move in the summer falling through. The Hammers agreed a £30 million fee with the Red Devils for the England international, but the transfer collapsed due to disagreement over personal terms.

However, Hammers manager David Moyes could still pursue a move for the 30-year-old amid Saudi Arabian interest in Zouma. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have taken an interest in the French defender who has two years left in his contract.

Zouma replaced Declan Rice as West Ham captain in the summer, and the Hammers are looking to hold talks over a renewal. However, they could listen to bids for the Frenchman if they secure Maguire.

Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He has started two of four games across competitions this season, helping his side keep one clean sheet.

The former Leicester City defender was stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy by Ten Hag in the summer. That led to an expectation that he would depart Old Trafford in search of more first-team minutes.

However, that didn't happen, and Maguire stayed put, but he recently admitted that he needs more first-team action (via The Mirror):

“It has been tough. I want to play games. I want to feel important to the club and to the rest of the team. At the moment, I haven’t been playing anywhere near as much as I would like. That is the bottom line.”

Harry Maguire has two years left in his contract at Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils from Leicester in 2019 for £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender.

Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Inacio as Harry Maguire replacement

Manchester United are admirers of Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United could look to sign Sporting CP's rising star Goncalo Inacio as Harry Maguire's replacement. The Portuguese defender is earning rave reviews in the Primeira Liga with his consistent performances.

Inacio, 22, has made 10 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep three clean sheets. He's viewed as one of Europe's brightest young talents amid his meteoric rise at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes once heaped massive praise on Inacio, tipping him to become a future star. He talked up Inacio as a big prospect in 2019 (via Sporting CP's Instagram):

"There's a junior central that I really like. Left handed. "

It remains to be seen how much Sporting will demand for Inacio, but they're under no pressure to sell him. Transfermarkt values the Portugal international at €30 million, and he has four years left on his contract.