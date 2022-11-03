Premier League side set to make move for out-of-favor Real Madrid forward - Reports 

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, who appears to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

The forward signed for Los Blancos in 2018 from Lyon but has failed to make a notable impact in the Spanish capital. The forward has scored just seven times in his 63 Real Madrid appearances and has failed to score in any of his four games this season.

Mariano has barely had a kick this term due to the immense depth of Madrid's frontline and his contract is set to expire in June of 2023. As per the Birmingham Mail, former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is set to become Wolves' new head coach despite previously turning down the job.

The Premier League side are in desperate need of firepower up front after scoring just six top-flight goals this term and sitting in the relegation zone. Lopetegui is eyeing Mariano as one of his first major signings, with the club keen to sign him on a cut-price deal in January.

Lopategui was sacked by the European champions after just 14 games in charge in 2018. Mariano stated at the time (as per The Mail):

“I will always be grateful to Julen Lopetegui, one of the people who made it possible for me to return home. I wish him the best for the future.”

Mariano graduated from the Los Blancos youth academy before being sold to Lyon, where he scored 21 goals in a season. Madrid re-signed him a year later.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti calls for Spain to take Sergio Ramos to the FIFA World Cup

Lopetegui was sacked as Spain boss just days before the 2018 World Cup after it emerged he was taking the Real Madrid job after the tournament. The Spanish national team crashed out of the competition in Russia against the host nation in the second round.

A key player for the national side during that time was Sergio Ramos. The defender has been in fine form for PSG this term and Ancelotti believes he deserves another chance at the international level.

The Italian manager, who coached Ramos for several years at the Bernabeu, told reporters (as per The Mail):

"Ramos for his experience and his quality has to go to the World Cup without doubt. He is still one of the best defenders in the world."

