Premier League side could still complete deals for Manchester United and Liverpool defenders: Reports

Newly promoted Premier League side AFC Bournemouth are reportedly chasing central defenders from Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as a Tottenham full-back.

According to The Athletic, Scott Parker's side are monitoring the transfer situation of Red Devils defender Axel Tuanzebe, who spent last season out on loan at Aston Villa and Napoli.

The 24-year-old's career has stalled at Old Trafford as he only played nine times last season, including just two appearances for the Serie A side in the second half of the campaign. The former England U-21 international only has a year left on his current Manchester United contract.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have also refused to rule out a move for Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips. The Englishman played a crucial role in Bournemouth's promotion last season as he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the South Coast club.

The 25-year-old impressed for the Reds two seasons ago when he was called up to the team following a series of injuries to first-choice defenders. He now appears to be surplus to requirements at Anfield.

The report also claims that Bournemouth are chasing Spurs full-back Japhet Tanganga. The player fell down the pecking order at Spurs towards the backend of last season.

With Phillips still has three years left on his current contract, the Reds are unlikely to allow the defender to leave on the cheap.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the former Bolton Youth Academy graduate discussed his aims for the upcoming season. He proclaimed:

“Get a good pre-season in me, same as always; work hard and make sure I’ve got a good foundation for the season that’s coming up. At the end of pre-season see where I’m at."

“Definitely in my case, but I think for all players, every pre-season is an opportunity for all players, young and old, to show what they can do, stake their claim. That’s the way you’ve got to approach it and maintain high levels throughout the pre-season going into the season.”

Jurgen Klopp's side have already allowed several squad players to depart this summer, including Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Divock Origi. Superstar forward Sadio Mane also left the Anfield outfit to join Bayern Munich.

