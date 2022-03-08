Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers plotting audacious swoop for Barcelona youngster: Reports

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keeping a close eye on Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig.

The La Masia graduate has struggled for minutes in the Catalonian capital this season. Under Ronald Koeman, he did not even start a single game, with all four of his appearances coming off the bench.

Xavi’s arrival could have made life easier for the Barcelona academy star, but, so far, he has not had any luck. The 22-year-old has appeared only seven times under Xavi this season, starting only one game in La Liga.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Wolves already wanted Riqui Puig in the past and they have his name on the table again. He could enter in the Adama operation.

As per Sport, the player understands that he might have to leave the club in the summer in order to get his career back on track. Aware of his situation, Wolverhampton Wanderers are waiting on the wings to capitalize.

The Premier League club reportedly tried once last summer but could not finalize the deal. Now, they have a considerably better chance at getting the job done, thanks to Adama Traore's performance.

Barcelona are impressed with the impact the Wolves loanee has made and hope to get him on their books permanently. The player reportedly has a purchase option in his contract, which is estimated to be around €30million. Barca, however, are looking to get Traore without spending a dime and could use Puig as a bargaining chip.

Another Barcelona player, Trincao, is already on loan at Wolves, but there is no certainty whether he will remain at the club next season. Sending Puig to Molineux would help Barca’s predicament with Traore, but they will not force the 22-year-old’s hands. The central midfielder is supposedly completely in charge of his future at Barca.

Barcelona working on contract extensions for Ronald Araujo and Gavi

Having already tied Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Nico Gonzalez down to long-term contracts, Barca have turned their attention to centre-back Ronald Araujo and midfielder Gavi. Both players have featured regularly under Xavi and popped up with important contributions this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "I hope both Gavi and Ronald Araújo will extend their contract with us as Pedri and Ansu Fati did few months ago", he told Barça TV. "I want to say thanks to those players who extended their contracts as they trust Barça project".

Barca president Joan Laporta has wished for the two players to sign an extension as soon as possible, just like some of their teammates have. Laporta has insisted that the sporting journey would be “very good” and has vouched to give both players good contracts.

Araujo has featured in 21 La Liga games for the 26-time Spanish champions this season, netting three goals. Gavi, on the other hand, has registered 22 Spanish top-flight appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Edited by Diptanil Roy