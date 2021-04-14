Premier League star interested in joining Manchester United - Reports

Declan Rice is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United this summer. The West Ham United star spoke to several Red Devils players during the recent international break and is assessing his options.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, Declan Rice spoke with Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. He has reportedly been talking to Jesse Lingard as well.

The English midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but the Hammers are demanding nearly £100 million.

MEN claim Manchester United have been tracking Declan Rice for over two years and are keen on signing him as they eye a move for a defensive midfielder this summer.

United scouts believe Rice could be the perfect box-to-box midfielder for the club and have reported it to the club's management.

Manchester United urged to sign Declan Rice

Trevor Sinclair has urged Manchester United to sign Declan Rice from his former side, West Ham United.

The 47-year-old believes the English midfielder is the missing piece in the midfield puzzle at Old Trafford. He told talkSPORT earlier this year:

"[Tomas] Soucek and Rice keep McTominay out of the West Ham side, whereas Rice walks into the Manchester United side. If that's a big fish in a small pond then I don't quite know what you're talking about, Simon.

Advertisement

"Rice goes alongside McTominay [at Man United]. For me, he's better than Fred and when you look at McTominay going into the West Ham side, he's not going to play in one of the forward midfield positions. Soucek is the top scorer at the football club and there's an argument that Rice is better than McTominay. So for me, your argument's dead.

"Both teams play a 4-2-3-1 so I think the two holding midfielders at West Ham, Soucek and Rice, stay but I think if Rice goes to Manchester United he takes the position of either McTominay or Fred."

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice in the summer but failed to make a move. The Blues were reluctant to sign their former academy product from West Ham United for the quoted £80 million price tag.