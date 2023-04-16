Premier League star set to reject Arsenal move, as he wants to stay at current club - Reports

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is reportedly interested in remaining at his club amid interest from Arsenal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Olise, 21, has established himself as a regular starter at Selhurst Park this season due to his electric performances on the right flank. Since arriving from Reading for around £8 million in 2021, he has helped the Eagles cement themselves as a mid-table side in the Premier League.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with dribbling and vision, the two-cap France U21 star has grown by leaps and bounds recently. He has two goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League games this campaign, providing a hat-trick of assists in a single game.

According to The Sun, Olise is keen to remain at Crystal Palace next season, as he feels settled at the south London outfit. Despite rumours about his future, he's aiming to become more consistent at his club.

Olise, who has a deal till June 2026 with the Eagles, was identified as a summer transfer target for Arsenal earlier this month. Palace are open to cashing in on him for £40 million, as per Football Transfers.

Speaking to club media, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson recently showered huge praise on the former Arsenal and Chelsea youth player:

"I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope that we can give him that platform."

Before his move to Palace, Olise earned his name during his 2020-21 season for Reading. He registered seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games, helping them finish seventh in the Championship.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides injury update on William Saliba ahead of West Ham game

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to West Ham United on Sunday (April 16), Mikel Arteta was asked about William Saliba. He said:

"William is still not available, but he is not far off. We are starting to (get him to do light training), but we need to be cautious because of the injury. He is evolving well right now, and we are hopeful that we are going to have him available in the next couple of weeks."

Saliba, 22, has been out of action since sustaining a back injury during Arsenal's UEFA Europa League exit to Sporting CP last month. He has registered three goals and an assist in 33 games this season.

