Premier League trio eye Real Madrid forward – Reports

Real Madrid are looking to sell Marco Asensio this summer and have received approaches from three Premier League sides. Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City are reportedly the clubs interested in signing the Spaniard.

According to a report in Fichajes, Real Madrid have received inquiries from Everton, Leeds United, and Leicester City for Marco Asensio. The Madrid side are keen on selling the forward this summer as he is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Since coming on, Marco Asensio has set up 3 chances, completed 2 out of 3 crosses & resulted in an assist.



The initiative on matches you consistently want from him — he has everything, just has to toughen up mentally & maybe even work w/ professionals on that department. pic.twitter.com/MQrJqn58t4 — BlancoReport (@BlancoReport) July 25, 2021

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for €30 million for the forward and are willing to sell to any club ready to match their asking price. The 25-year-old is keen to stay in Spain but has not received an offer from any LaLiga club.

Carlo Ancelotti is not a big fan of Marco Asensio and has given his approval for the sale. The Italian manager is looking to work with Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo as wingers this season.

End of Marco Asensio's time at Real Madrid?

Marco Asensio was touted as the next big thing at Real Madrid after signing from RCD Mallorca in 2015. He was keen on cementing his place in the starting XI when he suffered an ACL injury during a pre-season game against Arsenal in 2019.

Asensio and Oyarzabal combining to give Spain a 1-0 victory over Australia. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/UYFtKHCGDJ — viva laliga (@LaligaViva) July 25, 2021

In 2018, Marco Asensio said:

"I don't think it's for me to carry the team. There are players who are much more experienced, have more years playing under their belts and more status than I have and they're the ones who have to lead the team.

"I'm still young, there are players that have to lead the team. I want to make a bigger contribution to the club, to feel more important and I also need to have that confidence and for the club to give me that responsibility.

"It seems like the whole world came down on me. When you have a good game, you're the best. And when you don't hit one into the top corner, people get on your back a bit. This bad month we've had hasn't made me change the way I think, and I know the situation will change."

Marco Asensio made 35 appearances for Real Madrid in LaLiga last season but managed just five goals and two assists in those games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava