Premier League club set price for Arsenal and Liverpool target - Reports

Sheffield United have reportedly set their price for Arsenal and Liverpool target Sander Berge. The Norwegian midfielder is one of the most sought after players from the relegation-threatened Blades.

Sander Berge came to Sheffield United with a huge reputation last January, but his stint with the Blades has been marred by injuries. The midfielder has only played 13 times in the Premier League this season, and is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury he suffered in December last year.

According to The Star, Sheffield United will demand £35 million for the services of Sander Berge. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly interested in the Norwegian. However, they will ask Sheffield to lower their asking price for the midfielder, especially with the Blades being the favorites to be relegated at the end of the season.

Sheffield United are expected to demand a fee of more than £35m for Sander Berge, if Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur decide to pursue their interest in the midfielder. [@JamesShield1] — Z (@ZRAFC) March 26, 2021

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay around £25 million, but Sheffield United do not want to bring down their asking price.

Berge's contract at Bramall Lane will run until 2024, so that means the Blades have no obligation to sell the midfielder in the summer.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool would benefit from signing Berge

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield

Arsenal and Liverpool both require a player like Berge in their team. Both teams have had their problems in midfield this season, and signing the Norwegian could prove to be a relatively cheap solution.

Mikel Arteta is still looking for someone to partner Thomas Partey in Arsenal's midfield. The Gunners are currently fielding Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka in midfield, but Arteta is reportedly looking for an upgrade in that position.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Real Betis's Guido Rodriguez have been linked with the Gunners recently, but Berge would be a cheaper alternative to the duo.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had their issues with injuries this season. Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho have all had spells on the sidelines. Signing Berge would not only solve Liverpool's depth problems, but will also give them a replacement for the departing Giorginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman is in the final few months of his contract and has shown no indications that he is willing to extend his stay at Liverpool. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer and his exit is inevitable.

(🔴) NEW:



Jürgen Klopp is ‘absolutely convinced’ by Sander Berge’s talent and thinks that he’d be the ideal addition to Liverpool’s midfield. [Voetbal24] pic.twitter.com/24dncvEVxm — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 25, 2021