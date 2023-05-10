PSG star Lionel Messi will earn double Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Al-Nassr if he accepts Saudi Pro League offer - Reports

Al Hilal have reportedly upped their offer for Lionel Messi to try and convince the Argentine into joining them. The Saudi Arabian side are now ready to pay €500 million per season if he signs the two-year deal.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Messi has got a new contract offer from Al Hilal as they are determined to sign the Argentine. The report comes a day after it was claimed that the PSG star's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was having doubts about staying in the Middle East.

The previous reports suggested Al Hilal were set to offer €400 million to the forward this summer. Should Messi accept the offer, it would overshadow Cristiano Ronaldo's wages at Al Nassr, where he earns just over €200 million per season.

Messi's contract at PSG runs down this summer and he is set to leave as a free agent. His father and agent, Jorge, has confirmed that they have not decided on the next step and are keeping their options open.

Al Hilal are also trying to get Sergio Busquets, who has announced his decision to leave Barcelona, and Jordi Alba to make the proposition more tempting for Messi.

Lionel Messi backed to make the move to Middle East by Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Qatari racing driver, is confident that Saudi Arabia will be looking to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He believes that the country will now be looking to lure the best players from Europe to attract some eye balls. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"It's difficult for Lionel Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Lionel Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al-Hilal."

Al-Attiyah added:

"There's a lot of money here, and players are looking for a big contract. Saudi Arabia wants to host the World Cup. You've already seen in my country, the Qatar World Cup was incredible and now everyone is fighting for Arabia to win the 2030 World Cup bid. I think that they need big names in their league, so that more people come here and football improves with sights set on the World Cup."

Lionel Messi's move to Saudi Arabia would make things even better for them as Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr itself has helped them get the league broadcast to 137 new countries.

