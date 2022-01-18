PSV Eindhoven make approach for Liverpool outcast valued at £12 million - Reports

Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven have reportedly enquired about Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips.

According to Football Insider, Eindhoven have approached the Reds about a move for Phillips in the ongoing transfer window. The 24-year-old will be sold if his £12 million valuation is met, but if that's not the case, he could be allowed to depart on loan.

However, the Eredivisie side will face competition in their bid to sign Phillips, with Watford and West Ham United also interested in his signature. West Ham are currently without Angelo Ogbonna, who is set to be out for an extended period of time due to injury. Phillips will provide them with valuable cover in central defense as they push for a top-four finish.

Watford, on the other hand, are looking to shore up a defense that has conceded 37 times in 19 Premier League matches this season. Claudio Ranieri's side have already had multiple players arrive at Vicarage Road this month and could look to add Phillips to that list.

PSV are in a similar predicament to West Ham as they lost centre-back Andre Ramalho to an ankle injury in late December last year. The club are currently one point clear of arch-rivals Ajax at the top of Eredivisie and are looking for reinforcements to help them in their title charge.

It is worth noting that Phillips himself is currently out injured. The centre-back fractured his cheekbone during Liverpool's 2-1 win against AC Milan on Matchday 6 of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Phillips has made 23 appearances for the club since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool could look to sell players to gather funds for new signings

Jurgen Klopp's side have one of the best starting line-ups in Europe at the moment. However, Liverpool have often been criticized for their inability to build a competitive bench that can take over if some of their high-profile starters pick up injuries.

The likes of Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have simply not had the impact the Reds would have wanted when they were signed. Cult hero Divock Origi has also been linked with a move away from the club, while 36-year-old James Milner is also approaching the end of his career.

MagicMané @MagicManeLFC #LFC #FSGOUT Minamino, Ox, Milner, Neco, Origi… all players that need to go. This is our depth. This is why we were screaming for investment last summer. Embarrassing tonight. @LFC Minamino, Ox, Milner, Neco, Origi… all players that need to go. This is our depth. This is why we were screaming for investment last summer. Embarrassing tonight. @LFC #LFC #FSGOUT

Liverpool will certainly require plenty of new signings to continue to challenge Europe's elite in the coming years. They have been linked with moves for some big-money targets such as Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland in recent months.

However, signing such players will be impossible unless they trim their current squad. They also need to take care of Mohamed Salah's contract extension for which they will need more funds.

Phillips' potential departure in the ongoing window could kickstart some more business on the selling end for the Merseyside club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee