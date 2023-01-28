PSV identify Manchester United star to strengthen team after departures of Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke: Reports

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga has emerged as a target for PSV Eindhoven ahead of the final days of the winter transfer window, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Elanga made his senior debut for Manchester United in their 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League in May 2021. He then became a regular under interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Sweden international has found playing time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag this term. He has only started two Premier League matches for the Red Devils since October.

Elanga has thus been linked with a loan transfer during the ongoing winter transfer window. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have notably been credited with an interest in signing him this month.

The 20-year-old attacker is also said to be a target for Manchester United's league rivals Everton. However, the current situation at Goodison Park, where they are currently without a manager, has seemingly hindered the Toffees' pursuit of the player.

Meanwhile, a new club has reportedly entered the race to acquire Elanga's services. According to the aforementioned source, the winger is on PSV's radar ahead of the final days of the window.

Voetbal International @VI_nl PSV verkent verschillende opties voor de aanval en kijkt daarbij ook naar Manchester en Sevilla. vi.nl/nieuws/man-utd… PSV verkent verschillende opties voor de aanval en kijkt daarbij ook naar Manchester en Sevilla. vi.nl/nieuws/man-utd…

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to bolster his attacking options before the window closes. The Dutch Eredivisie club notably lost two key attackers in Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke this month.

Nisterlooy's side sold Gakpo to Premier League giants Liverpool for a deal worth up to €50 million earlier this month. Meanwhile, Madueke secured a transfer to Chelsea for an initial sum of €35 million.

PSV have since signed Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are now keen to make at least one more addition before the end of the month.

PSV also have a former Manchester United attacker on their radar

Elanga is not the only player PSV are targeting in the final stretch of the winter transfer window. Sevilla's 27-year-old attacker Adnan Januzaj is also under consideration at the Dutch club, as per the report.

Januzaj could be available for a transfer this month, having struggled for playing time at Sevilla this month. However, the Belgian has also been linked with a move to Valencia recently.

It is worth noting that the winger previously plied his trade at Manchester United in England. He made 63 appearances across all competitions for them before joining Real Sociedad in the summer of 2017.

Poll : 0 votes