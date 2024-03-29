Puma propose 10-year shirt manufacturing contract for Barcelona including €100 million signing bonus and staggering yearly income: Reports

Sporting apparel giants Puma have made a humongous offer to become the official shirt sponsor for Barcelona. According to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the German brand are willing to double the rates offered by Barca's current sponsor Nike.

The American company currently pay €42 million a year, a figure that has dropped from €52 million due to the club's poor performances. Thus, the Catalan giants are unhappy with the terms of the deal and have explored options.

The report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Puma are willing to offer €100 million as a signing bonus on a contract that would begin in 2025. It will be followed by €100 million every season. A further €20 million would be paid as variables depending on how many shirts are sold.

This change in sponsorship could be a welcome move for Barcelona, who have been stricken with financial troubles in recent years. La Blaugrana have been forced to activate multiple levers which involves selling away parts of the club to receive cash injections. With Puma's offer set to double their payments, they could be tempted to make the switch to the company.

Xavi opens up on preparation ahead of Las Palmas clash as Barcelona set to miss star with injury

Christensen is expected to miss the clash.

Barcelona manager Xavi insisted that the side have to be careful to emerge with three points in their clash against Las Palmas on Saturday, March 30. Speaking ahead of the fixture, he praised the side's manager Garcia Pimienta as well.

He said (via press conference):

“In front of us, we will have an opponent who plays very good football, players who are very technically gifted and who resemble what we are looking for. Pimienta works very well and they come to show, with a lot to win and little to lose.”

Despite failing to win any of their past five matches, Las Palmas have enjoyed a good season after securing promotion from La Liga 2. They are 11th in the standings after 29 games. Barcelona, meanwhile, will be looking to keep their faint hopes of a title alive, finding themselves eight points off Real Madrid with nine games to go.

However, the Catalan side will be without defender Andreas Christensen for the clash. Xavi issued an update, saying:

“They’re all fine except Andreas, who is still suffering from discomfort. Ter Stegen was a scare. Kounde and Araujo are fine.”

Christensen is suffering from an injury to his Achilles tendon and didn't travel to join up with his Denmark teammates during the international break. He has made 33 appearances this season, helping keep 11 clean sheets.