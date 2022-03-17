“Pushing to reach verbal agreement” - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool attacker is ‘more than a target’ for AC Milan 

Renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be on his way to Serie A league leaders AC Milan as per his tweet below:

Fabrizio Romano



Origi's out of contract with Liverpool and AC Milan are pushing to reach verbal agreement. AC Milan are working to extend Rafa Leão contract soon while they're in the process to sign a new striker. Divock Origi, more than a target.

The Belgium international joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014 for £11.3 million. During his time at Anfield, he has appeared 171 times, scoring 40 goals and contributing 17 assists.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and has attracted interest from a number of teams. The striker has featured in just five Premier League games this season, coming on as a substitute in all of them and scoring twice.

AC Milan are also working on a new deal for Rafael Leao to keep him at the club further than his current deal, which runs until 2024. But that hasn't stopped the Rossoneri from pushing ahead with efforts to sign Origi, who could be an excellent addition to Stefano Poli's squad.

Alongside Leao, the club boast Olivier Giroud, 35, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, in their ranks. There is, however, a need for a younger striker to balance the attacking options and Origi fits the mold.

If the deal goes through, AC Milan will acquire a striker with a proven goalscoring prowess on a free transfer, giving them much-needed options in attack.

Origi a hero among the Liverpool fans

Origi (right) has become a hero at Anfield

After joining Liverpool in 2014, Origi was sent back on loan to the French side before permanently moving to Anfield. The Belgian forward has become somewhat of a fan favorite despite his difficulties in breaking into the first-team.

He was sent out on loan again to Wolfsburg in 2017 having found it difficult to claim a place in Jurgen Klopp's side. But for the Merseyside outfit, the striker has scored some of the club's most important goals of the era.

The striker scored in the team's 2019 UEFA Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur to help his side claim their sixth European title.

Along the route to that final, he scored an incredible winning goal in the semi-final as Liverpool overcame all the odds and beat La Liga giants Barcelona 4-3. They trailed the Catalan giants 3-0 heading into the game at Anfield.

However, Liverpool managed to pull three goals back in the second leg. Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick-thinking in cohesion with Origi's quick-fire response saw one of the most inventive corners in history. It caught the Blaugrana off-guard as Origi scored the winner.

Football on BT Sport



Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!



4-0 Liverpool



Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!! 4-0 Liverpool

He also scored a bizarre goal in the Merseyside derby back in 2018. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tipped the ball back into play from the crossbar into Origi's lap and the Belgian headed home a vital winner.

Liverpool fans will be sad to see a hero of theirs leave but it seems the time is right for both parties to depart.

Edited by Aditya Singh