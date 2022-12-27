Qatar University set to convert room in which Lionel Messi stayed during 2022 FIFA World Cup into museum: Reports

Qatar University (QU) has announced plans to convert the room where Argentine legend Lionel Messi stayed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar into a small museum. During the tournament, the university's campus served as the base for the Argentine national team and it was decorated to make the team feel at home.

The conversion of Messi's room into a museum is likely to be a popular attraction for football fans visiting Qatar. The decision highlights Messi's widespread popularity and the significant influence he has had on the world of football.

It will notably offer a unique opportunity for visitors to get a glimpse into the life of one of the greatest footballers in history. It also reflects the strong relationship between Qatar and Argentina and the successful partnership they formed following the FIFA World Cup.

In a video released by QU (via The Peninsula Qatar), the campus is shown adorned in the Albiceleste's blue and white colors. The halls were filled with posters, autographs, and jerseys of the World Cup champions.

In addition to offering accommodation to Lionel Messi and Argentina, Qatar University (QU) also provided three sports complexes for outdoor practice. This aided the Argentine national team in their training and preparation during the FIFA World Cup.

These facilities also played a role in Albiceleste's successful campaign at the tournament, where they secured the coveted trophy after nearly four decades. The team expressed their appreciation for the university's support by leaving behind autographs and jerseys as a mark of their time on campus.

Robert Lewandowski thinks Lionel Messi will win Ballon d'Or following FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina captain Lionel Messi in action during the FIFA World Cup final against France.

As the captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi had a standout performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He earned five man-of-the-match awards in seven appearances, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

He was particularly impressive in the final, scoring a pair of goals that helped lead Argentina to victory over France in a penalty shootout. Despite not being nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Messi's strong showing at the World Cup has led some to predict that he will win the award once more.

It certainly convinced Robert Lewandowski, who told Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL):

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club [Kylian Mbappe] but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

