Qatari outlet make shock Mohamed Salah claim as reports of transfer 'green light' emerge

Mohamed Salah has reportedly given Saudi management the 'green signal', indicating his willingness to leave Liverpool this summer. The Reds star was linked with a move to Al Ittihad earlier this window.

As per a report by Al Kass Sports, Salah is ready to leave Liverpool this summer and move to Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian will wait for the two clubs to agree on a fee before getting into talks over personal terms.

The report comes just a day after Al Ittihad's vice-president Ahmad Essam Kaaki confirmed talks with the Premier League star. The Saudi Pro League club's fans had a social media campaign asking their club to sign the Liverpool star.

Kaaki said via KingFUT:

"It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Ittihad Jeddah."

However, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas had earlier already squashed rumors of a possible move to the Middle East. He posted on X that the forward had no plans to leave Anfield and would not have signed the new deal last summer if he was not committed to the club.

He tweeted:

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

Al Ittihad target Mohamed Salah signed new deal at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah put an end to the speculation on his future last summer by penning a new long-term deal at Liverpool. The forward was entering the final 12 months of his contract and had interest from several clubs across Europe.

Speaking to the club's official website, Salah said:

"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next. I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]."

He added:

"Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies. I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."

Liverpool have sold two players to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer – Jordan Henderson moved to Al Ettifaq, while Fabinho moved to Al Ittihad. Former Reds forward Roberto Firmino has also moved to the Middle East with Al Ahli after running down his contract at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's team, Luis Diaz was also a target for Saudi Arabian clubs as per talkSPORT, but the Colombian has stayed put at Anfield.