Radja Nainggolan arrested on suspected drug trafficking charges after raids in Belgium - Reports

Former Inter Milan and AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been arrested in Belgium on the suspicion of his involvement in cocaine trafficking, according to Football Italia. The 36-year-old midfielder, who recently signed with Belgian second-division side Lokeren-Temse, was picked up on Monday morning, with his car towed and a number of his possessions seized.

Prosecutor Julien Moinil, who is in charge of the case, had 30 searches conducted on Monday morning in Antwerp and Brussels as part of the investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring. The ring controlled the trafficking of the drug from South America to Europe through the port in Antwerp, Nainggolan's hometown, and distribution through Belgium.

Nainggolan began his professional football career in Italy aged just 17, going on to appear for a number of top sides in Italy, and playing in the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder also appeared for Belgium at the highest level, playing 30 times for the Red Devils, including five appearances in Euro 2016.

As investigations progress, the Brussels public prosecutor's office have refused to make further comments until more clarity is available.

Radja Nainggolan has reportedly been linked with the drug trafficking network in the past through his known associates. A business partner of his in a private jet firm was previously convicted of smuggling drugs for terrorist group Hezbollah. Similarly, the former Cagliari midfielder has been regularly spotted with people involved in the drug world in Antwerp's nightlife.

Nainggolan played alongside Belgium's golden generation, which includes Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Marouane Fellaini, and a host of others. The midfielder also won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season as part of Inter Milan's squad, having joined the Nerazzurri in 2018.

Radja Nainggolan scored Olimpico in debut for Lokeren-Temse

Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan marked his debut for second-tier side KSC Lokeren-Temse with a goal against Lierse Kempenzonen. The 36-year-old was on target as his side played out a 1-1 draw at home in the second-division clash.

Nainggolan was introduced off the bench for Sebastiaan Brebels in the 64th minute, with his side trailing to a goal scored by Ousmane Sow. The former AS Roma man needed just six minutes to register his name on the scoresheet in exquisite fashion. He aimed for goal directly from a corner kick and found the back of the net to secure a point for his side.

Before joining Lokeren-Temse, Radja Nainggolan was on the books of Indonesian outfit Bhayangkara for a brief stint. He signed a five-month deal with the Belgian second-tier side earlier this month, after months without a club, and was handed the number 44 shirt.

