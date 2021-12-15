Ralf Rangnick faces transfer battle as third Manchester United star asks to leave in January - Reports

Edinson Cavani is reportedly the latest Manchester United player who wants to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Uruguayan has barely featured this season as he is currently nursing an injury. He is not expected to be Ralf Rangnick’s preferred choice when he returns.

The Red Devils will likely strengthen their squad in January as Rangnick will be looking to stamp his authority on the squad.

Man Utd's next likely departures as Ralf Rangnick prepares for exit of unsettled trio

Cavani is one of the aging players in the Manchester United squad. At 34, he might no longer be suited to the German manager’s high-pressing style.

According to the Mirror, Cavani wants to leave Old Trafford. The Red Devils might look to offload him as Rangnick hinted that he would not stand in anyone’s way if they want to leave.

"If I look at the number of players we have, it's still a big squad, we definitely do not have not enough players," Rangnick said last week.

"We need to make sure that players want to stay here. if they see they are not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players to see if a loan deal might make sense, but right now, it's still too early to speak about that," the Manchester United boss added.

Barcelona could sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United

Edinson Cavani’s form for Manchester United last season was impressive as he scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Injuries issues this season, coupled with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, have seen his playing time significantly reduced.

Considering how good he was last season, it’s clear that he still has a year or two of top-flight football left in him.

Auba's latest influences the situation a bit



Barcelona need a striker this January and both Aubameyang and Cavani are on their list.

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly mooting a move for Cavani, but it remains to be seen if he will join them in January or the summer of 2022.

The Blaugrana are struggling financially but also need to sign a few players in January to ensure they have a strong second half of the season.

Cavani will be free to begin negotiations with clubs outside England in January, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has a long list of suitors.

