Ralf Rangnick pushing for Erling Haaland signing at Manchester United: Reports

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is pushing for the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, as per the Manchester Evening News. One of the most sought-after players in world football, Haaland's release clause of €75 million will be active from January 2022.

With a host of clubs interested in him, Manchester United know that prizing the Norwegian from the hands of Borussia Dortmund will be no mean feat.

However, Rangnick and Manchester United could have a headstart on the 21-year-old's other suitors as he has a cordial relationship with the father, Alf-Inge. The German coach knows him personally as he was the sporting director of Red Bull when Erling Haaland made his move from Molde to Salzburg.

With Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all set to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season or even in January, Manchester United are on the lookout for a striker. When asked about the possible arrival of Erling Haaland to the Theater of Deams, Rangnick replied:

"Erling Haaland is a fantastic striker. I know best myself because I was together with the people at Salzburg with my friend Kristoff and the people there were a little bit involved in the move from Molde to Salzburg, and therefore I know what kind of player he is."

However, Rangnick downplayed talk about incoming transfers and instead praised the depth of Manchester United's attack. He said:

"I’m more than happy with the offensive strike power we have here and the offensive players we have here and quite a few of them did not play [against Arsenal]. Martial only came on in the last five minutes, Mason [Greenwood] didn’t play at all. We have so many top players in the offensive department that we don’t need to speak about any other players."

Haaland was very close to joining the Red Devils back in 2019. However, the transfer could not materialize and he instead swapped Molde for the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

Since then, Haaland has gone on to become one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, having already bagged 76 goals in just 74 games for Dortmund.

€75 million release clause in Manchester United target Haaland's contract is the bargain of the century

Having made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2019, Erling Haaland has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in world football. With lightning-quick speed, excellent ball control, a ferocious shot, and strong physicality, only the sky is the limit for the youngster from Norway.

In a very short span of time, the ex-Molde man has broken quite a few records. Haaland has scored 21 goals in just 17 appearances in the Champions League. For comparison, in the same competition, Samuel Eto'o scored 30 in 78 matches, Hernan Crespo 25 in 65, and Wayne Rooney 30 in 85.

