Ralf Rangnick recommended Erling Haaland and 3 other players to Manchester United before leaving: Reports

Former interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommended the Manchester United hierarchy sign Erling Haaland and three other players before leaving the Red Devils earlier this summer.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the German coach recommended four signings before quitting his job. Rangnick joined the 20-time English champions in December as interim manager. His short managerial stint was set to be followed by a two-year consultancy role this summer.

Rangnick, though, departed the club following the arrival of Erik ten Hag but made four solid recommendations before doing so.

Despite the chances of the Red Devils managing to secure the signature of Erling Haaland being fairly limited, the German wanted the Manchester outfit to negotiate a deal. The Norwegian's release clause in his deal with Borussia Dortmund became active this summer but it was Manchester City who secured his signature.

As per the report, Manchester United refused to meet Haaland's agent Mino Raiola while their neighbors secured the deal before the Italian passed away.

Apart from Haaland, Rangnick recommended the Red Devils sign three players from RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, midfielder Kondra Laimer and striker Christopher Nkunku.

It has also been mentioned that Rangnick was an admirer of now-Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez before the Cityzens secured his signing in January.

Did Manchester United make a mistake by not listening to Ralf Rangnick

Despite his ill-fated spell as the interim manager of Manchester United, there should be absolutely no doubts regarding Ralf Rangnick's caliber as a manager and his eye for talent.

The German is one of the key reasons why the Red Bull group has produced so many world-class talents in recent years.

The Red Devils would have probably made some strong signings had they listened to the man with an iconic footballing brain. Haaland was arguably beyond their reach but the trio of Gvardiol, Laimer and Nkunku were all obtainable.

Manchester United have started the Erik ten Hag era in the worst possible manner as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game.

Fans will have to wait and see whether they can recover from the early setback and end up having a decent season.

