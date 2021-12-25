Ralf Rangnick’s 5-man transfer wish list at Manchester United revealed - Reports

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a five-man transfer shortlist for next summer, according to The Athletic (via the Manchester Evening News). According to reports, the five-man wishlist includes the likes of Erling Haaland, Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Tyler Adams and Declan Rice.

Manchester United have had an underwhelming 2021-22 season which resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have now hired Ralf Rangnick to take charge on an interim basis. The 63-year-old tactician is now looking to transform the Manchester United squad by targeting some big-name players.

Manchester United could see certain players leave the club in the near future while multiple positions need upgrading which could have prompted Rangnick to shortlist five players.

One of the main positions Manchester United need to strengthen is in the attack. The Red Devils are expected to lose two forwards in Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester United have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland for quite some time now. However, the Norwegian forward is one of the most in-demand players with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all linked with a move.

Ralf Rangnick's wishlist includes three midfielders in Jude Bellingham, Tyler Adams and Declan Rice. One could argue that midfield is Manchester United's weakest position. The likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic will need upgrading sooner rather than later.

United will also need a new midfielder if Paul Pogba decides to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer. The Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to commit to an extension.

The last player on the shortlist is Kieran Trippier, who is another player Manchester United have wanted for a long time. Ralf Rangnick's side are keen to add some much-required competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the right-back position. It is worth noting that Tyler Adams can also play as a full-back if necessary.

Manchester United finally return to Premier League action

Manchester United will finally return to Premier League action on the 27th of December 2021 against Newcastle United. The Red Devils have had their last two league matches postponed due to the outbreak of COVID cases in their squad.

Manchester United have not played a game since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on the 11th of December. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 27 points from 16 matches.

