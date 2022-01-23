Ralf Rangnick set to land lucrative bonus if Manchester United secure UEFA Champions League qualification - Reports

Ralf Rangnick could earn a bonus of around £500,000 if he leads Manchester United to a Champions League qualification this season, according to the Daily Star.

Rangnick was appointed as United's manager on an interim basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 63-year-old tactician has only signed a contract until the end of the season, after which the Red Devils will search for a permanent replacement.

If not appointed as permanent manager, Rangnick is expected to take on an advisory role at Old Trafford.

The former RB Leipzig manager is currently earning around £180,000 per week. However, according to the aforementioned source, the German could also be earning a huge £500,000 bonus if he takes United into the top four of the Premier League.

Manchester United took a huge step towards Champions League qualification by beating West Ham United at Old Trafford.

In a relatively drab match, Marcus Rashford netted an injury-time winner to secure a 1-0 win for Rangnick's side. Prior to the game, West Ham were fourth in the standings.

As things stand, the Red Devils are occupying fourth spot in the league standings. They have currently amassed 38 points from 22 matches.

However, both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are in hot pursuit of United. Spurs are currently in a great position to take a stronghold on fourth place. Antonio Conte's side are sixth in the standings but are only two points behind United with three games in hand.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are three points behind Manchester United with two games in hand.

Manchester United are drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League

Following a safe passage from the group stages, Ralf Rangnick's side have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played in Madrid on February 23.

The second leg at Old Trafford will be played on March 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the main reasons why Manchester United secured top spot in their Champions League group. The 36-year-old forward scored six times in five group matches.

These included a couple of late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo also scored a late equalizer against Atalanta in the return fixture to help Manchester United secure a 2-2 draw on the night.

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has a great record against Atletico Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 25 goals and provided nine assists in 35 matches against the Los Rojiblancos.

