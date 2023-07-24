Ramus Hojlund no longer Manchester United's first-choice target due to Atalanta's exorbitant asking price: Reports

Manchester United no longer view Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as their priority target for the center-forward position, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

The Red Devils have made two major additions to their squad this summer, signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for over €110 million. Erik ten Hag's side have now turned their attention towards signing a striker despite working on a tight budget.

Manchester United have been linked with several center-forwards, including Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani, this summer. However, Hojlund, 20, has long been identified as the Old Trafford outfit's priority target, with Ten Hag preferring him over other players, according to the aforementioned source.

The Premier League giants reportedly had a €35 million offer rejected by Atalanta last month. The Serie A club are holding out for at least €90 million if the report is to be believed. A bid of €80 million plus €10 million in add-ons would be acceptable for them.

Manchester United were tipped to make an offer worth around €70 million next week. However, that is now in doubt, with Hojlund no longer their preferred target, according to the aforementioned report. The Red Devils are prepared to turn to other targets amidst Atalanta's exorbitant asking price for the Dane.

The English club have Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli's Victor Osimhen on their shortlist, as per the report. It remains to be seen which of those players will United pursue a deal for.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has also been the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Atalanta, though, are yet to receive an offer from the Parc des Princes outfit.

How has Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund fared for Atalanta?

Rasmus Hojlund joined Atalanta from Austrian club Sturm Graz for €17 million last summer. He put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Serie A club and is contracted to them until 2027. The striker moved to Italy following a seven-month stint in Austria, where he bagged 12 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions.

The center-forward enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists from 34 appearances last term. His contributions helped Atalanta finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. He has also netted six goals in four games for Denmark this calendar year.

The Athletic recently reported that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the Denmark international. The news that they are now prepared to turn to other targets, therefore, comes as a surprise.