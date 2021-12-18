Rangnick identifies Manchester United academy star to replace Anthony Martial - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly bracing themselves for the potential exit of French forward Anthony Martial during the January transfer window. The 26-year-old is believed to have grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford this season and is keen to leave the club.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes youth product Anthony Elanga can replace Anthony Martial. Elanga made his senior debut for the club last season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He scored two goals in four appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions during the campaign.

The 19-year-old did not make an appearance for Manchester United this season in the Premier League or Champions League prior to the appointment of Rangnick.

Elanga made a substitute appearance in the German boss's first game in charge of Manchester United, a 1-0 league victory over Crystal Palace. He then made his Champions League debut in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Young Boys earlier this month.

Rangnick reportedly views the teenager as the ideal replacement for Martial in Manchester United's first-team. The Frenchman has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford in recent times and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Martial endured an impressive 2019-20 season, during which he scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for Manchester United. However, the forward went through a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Martial scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last season.The 26-year-old was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, but opted to stay at the club and fight for a place in the starting line-up. That hasn't worked out though as he has made just ten appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal.

His agent Philippe Lamboley recently informed Sky Sports News of Martial's desire to leave Manchester United and join a club where he will play regular football. According to Marca, Barcelona could be interested in a move for the striker in January.

Manchester United could use the funds from Anthony Martial's potential sale to sign a midfielder in January

Manchester United currently possess a number of options in attack and defense. The Red Devils, however, lack quality and strength in depth in their midfield.

A number of the club's midfielders, including Donny Van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, have been linked with exits in January. According to ESPN, Newcastle United have expressed an interest in Van de Beek, whilst Barcelona and AC Milan are considering a move for Lingard.

Manchester United are believed to be keen to sign a defensive midfielder to provide competition to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay. According to SportsMole, they are considering a move for AC Milan star Franck Kessie.

The Red Devils could use the funds from the potential sale of Anthony Martial to sign the Ivorian midfielder in January. Kessie will have just six months left on his contract with AC Milan in January, and could therefore be available for a bargain price.

