Raphinha and Gavi among 4 players Barcelona could sell to raise funds for Robert Lewandowski's replacement: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to enhance their attack in 2026 by signing a target man as Robert Lewandowski's replacement. As per SPORT (via Barca Universal), Blaugrana will have to offload one big-name player to fund the purchase of a striker in the coming year.
Since joining Barca from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski has delivered 101 goals and 20 assists in 147 games. However, Lewandowski is predicted to leave Barca at the end of his current deal next summer. Due to the dynamics of the transfer market in recent times, the signing of a top-tier striker might not come cheap.
Thus, as per the aforementioned source, either Raphinha, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, or Gavi could make way to help raise funds for the purchase of a No.9. Journalist Gerard Moreno (via Barca Universal on X) recently reported that Barca are close to triggering Nico Williams's release clause.
Thus, if Williams joins Blagurana, he's expected to go into the left wing and compete with Raphinha for a start next season. A move that could reduce the Brazilian's game time and force him to reconsider his future. This situation might also force Barcelona to sell him before his market value begins to decline.
In Gavi’s case, Barcelona could be open to selling him despite his importance in the squad. However, his reported €1 billion release clause, as per GOAL, might dissuade potential suitors.
Due to the competition for Barca's attacking midfielder, Fermin Lopez could be open to exiting Barca if he fails to become a regular next season. With Dani Olmo ahead of him in the pecking order, Lopez could be a possible exit.
In the centre-back region, Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia are anticipated to be Hansi Flick's preferred pairing. Thus, Araujo might be open to leaving, having been linked with several European giants as per GOAL.
"98% sure that Nico Williams will go to Barça" - says journalist Gerard Moreno on Barcelona's target, Nico Williams
Spanish journalist, Gerard Moreno, has expressed optimism that Nico Williams will move to the Camp Nou. He, however, hinted that even if Williams' move to Barca fails, he's unlikely to remain at Athletic Club this summer.
In an interview centred on Barca's transfer updates, Gerard Moreno said (via Barca Universal on X):
"I'll keep saying it... 98% sure that Nico Williams will go to Barça, but I'm also very sure that even if a disaster happens or the deal with Barcelona falls through, Nico won't stay in Bilbao under any circumstances, 100%."
La Blaugrana has reportedly launched a move to sign Williams, having been linked with the player since last summer. However, an agreement is yet to be reached. The Spaniard has delivered 31 goals and 30 assists in 167 outings for Athletic Club across competitions.