Raphinha’s potential exit fee comes to light as Barcelona set to include surprise release clause in new deal: Reports

Barcelona are planning to include a €80m release clause in Raphinha's new deal, according to SPORT (via GOAL). The Brazilian forward has been a revelation for the Catalans this season, registering 30 goals and 23 assists from 49 games across competitions.

His efforts have helped the LaLiga giants win the Supercopa de Espana, and reach the Copa del Rey final. Barcelona are also in the Champions League semifinal and are leading the title race with five games left in the season.

The Catalan side are pleased with Raphinha's efforts and are ready to tie him down to an extension. The 28-year-old's contract runs until 2027, and the LaLiga giants have now offered him a one-year extension, with the option for an additional year.

Barcelona are wary of proposing a longer deal, given the fragile situation of their finances. They have also included a modest release clause, which could be an attractive proposition for his suitors.

The player's camp has no issues with the release clause. However, Raphinha is pushing for a two-year deal, while his salary expectation also remains an issue.

The two parties have already begun talks regarding a renewal to sort the Brazilian's future at the earliest. The player is reportedly eager to continue his stay at Camp Nou, which could aid in the new deal.

Will Raphinha leave Barcelona this summer?

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Al-Hilal are preparing to prise Raphinha away from Barcelona this summer, according to a separate report from SPORT (via GOAL). The Saudi club are looking to add more bite to their attack after parting ways with Neymar in January.

They have now set their sights on Raphinha for the job and are reportedly willing to offer €100m for his signature. Al-Hilal have had their eyes on the Brazilian for a while, but have failed in their previous attempts to secure his signature.

However, the Saudi club have retained their interest in the player and are ready to tempt the Catalan giants this summer. The report adds that Al-Hilal are also offering the player a four-year contract worth €200m to convince him to move to the Middle East.

Raphinha is in his prime and remains a vital figure in the LaLiga giants' plans. Barcelona are under financial distress and could turn to player sales to sort the matter this summer.

