Rasmus Hojlund raises complaint against Manchester United superstar for not passing him the ball enough: Reports

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly raised a complaint against teammate Bruno Fernandes for not passing the ball to him enough.

The report comes from the Daily Mail, who state that Erik ten Hag and his team have now been presented with this tricky issue. After his reported €73.9 million move last summer, the Denmark international has found it tough to find the net, having scored just seven Premier League goals this season.

Meanwhile, captain Fernandes has been united's standout player, having racked up 13 goals and 10 assists across competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

The pair haven't yet found the right wavelength and have failed to record a single joint goal contribution after playing 34 matches together across competitions. Moreover, this isn't Hojlund's first issue within the dressing room.

According to the report, the former Serie A striker also fell out with Diogo Dalot after a match against Copenhagen earlier in the season. It is believed that Hojlund was urged by the management to directly discuss the matter with Dalot.

To make matters worse, the report claims that during the earlier tussle, Fernandes sided with his countryman, although peace was restored soon after. The pair started the Red Devils' 3-3 FA Cup draw in the semi-final against Coventry (April 21) which saw Hojlund bag his team's winning penalty (4-2).

Fabrizio Romano says a new striker will join Manchester United amid Rasmus Hojlund worries

Rasmus Hojlund

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on the Manchester United striker issue. With Anthony Martial set to leave Old Trafford in the summer after his contract expires, it is believed that a new forward will arrive to compete with Hojlund.

The transfer expert also provided information regarding the Red Devils' desire to bring in a forward during the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"For sure, a striker will join Manchester United. Martial is leaving, and they already wanted a striker in January, but it wasn't possible with Financial Fair Play."

This season, Erik ten Hag's team have struggled in front of goal, having netted the fewest among the top 10 Premier League teams. Currently, they're placed seventh in the standings, 16 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games in hand.