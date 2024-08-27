Rayo Vallecano plot audacious move for former Barcelona and Manchester United star after James Rodriguez coup: Reports

Rayo Vallecano are reportedly considering an audacious attempt to sign former Barcelona and Manchester United forward Memphis Depay after their signing of James Rodriguez. The La Liga outfit completed the signing of the Colombian star on a free transfer after his spell in the Brazilian top flight.

Dutch forward Depay left Atletico Madrid at the end of the 2023-24 season following the expiration of his contract. The 30-year-old starred for the Netherlands as they bowed out in the semi-final stage at Euro 2024 this summer.

Relevo reports that Rayo Vallecano are eyeing a move for free agent Memphis Depay this summer. The president of the Spanish side, Martin Presa, is keen to add further firepower to the squad after the surprise addition of James Rodriguez.

Trending

Rayo Vallecano has proven to be a good destination for some of Europe's biggest names in recent seasons, particularly after their emergence under Andoni Iraola. Colombian legend Radamel Falcao was on their books until this summer, having also joined the side as a free agent in 2021.

The club hopes to create space for the arrival of Depay by selling Spanish striker Raul De Tomas, who is attracting interest from the Middle East. They are looking to leverage the fact that Depay enjoyed his spell with Atletico Madrid and his time at Barcelona.

Depay made 23 league appearances for Los Colchoneros last season, scoring five goals and providing an assist. The Dutchman was once on the books of PSV, Manchester United, and Olympique Lyonnais, as well.

James Rodriguez to miss Rayo Vallecano's clash against Barcelona

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez will not make his debut for Rayo Vallecano when they face Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid man signed for the Madrid-based side but will not make his debut in Tuesday's clash.

Rodriguez was named as the Player of the Tournament at the Copa America this summer, helping Colombia finish second behind Argentina. The 33-year-old scored one goal and provided a mouth-watering six assists for his country in six matches at the competition.

Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez admitted that he has to wait for the Colombian playmaker in his press conference before the game against La Blaugrana. Rodriguez will not feature for the side, seeing as he has not had a great deal of pre-season training at this point.

The Colombian may look to make his debut when his new side face Espanyol at the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback