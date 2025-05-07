Real Madrid are actively pursuing a potential deal for Premier League defender: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing a deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen this summer. Los Blancos are in dire need of new defenders after suffering due to their backline multiple times this season.

Dean Huijsen signed for Bournemouth from Juventus for a reported €15.2 million in the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old Spain international made 33 appearances for Bournemouth across competitions this season. He helped maintain seven clean sheets in the Premier League in 29 outings.

Given Real Madrid's dire situation in the defence, Dean Huijsen could be a great young centre-back to strengthen the backline. According to MARCA, Los Blancos are actively pursuing his signing and believe he could be a perfect addition to the squad.

Huijsen's current contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2030. However, previous reports from MARCA claim the Spaniard's reported €50 million release clause is too expensive for Los Merengues. Their current centre-backs, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, are both in their thirties, while Eder Militao has suffered back-to-back ACL injuries.

In this scenario, Real Madrid could consider spending some extra cash to bring Dean Huijsen, who could form a good partnership with academy graduate Raul Asencio. Apart from the Spanish giants, multiple Premier League clubs are also keen on signing Huijsen, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

Real Madrid set to give Liverpool competition to sign Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez: Reports

Milos Kerkez - Source: Getty

According to Team Talk (h/t Liverpool Echo), Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target Milos Kerkez this summer. Much like their centre-back target Dean Huijsen, Kerkez is one of the key players for Bournemouth's squad this season.

Kerkez has made 38 appearances for Bournemouth this season and helped maintain eight clean sheets in 35 Premier League outings. Los Blancos have struggled with the left-back position throughout this campaign. Ferland Mendy has been inconsistent due to injuries and not been at his best, while Fran Garcia has also not been up to the mark.

Therefore, the signing of Milos Kerkez could help improve Real Madrid's backline to a great extent. The Spanish giants are already heading towards bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for free to strengthen their right-back position. They were briefly linked to Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian renewed his contract with Bayern Munich.

Therefore, Los Blancos are now gearing up to give Liverpool competition to sign Milos Kerkez. However, Kerkez previously played for Arne Slot's former side, AZ Alkmaar. This could work in favor of the Reds with the Hungary international choosing a move to Anfield instead. Yet, a transfer call from the Spanish giants could be hard to resist as well.

