Real Madrid add 4 central defenders to January transfer shortlist after David Alaba's ACL injury – Reports

Real Madrid have allegedly added four centre-backs to their January wish list after David Alaba's recent anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Los Blancos, who earlier lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to anterior cruciate ligament problems, were forced to take off Alaba in their 4-1 home league win over Villarreal. The 31-year-old Austrian was replaced by captain Nacho Fernandez this Sunday (December 17).

Now, according to Diario AS, Real Madrid have prepared a transfer shortlist ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. They are said to be keeping close tabs on Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Giorgio Scalvini and Willian Pacho with the intention of roping one of them in.

Inacio, 22, has cemented himself as one of the best defensive talents over the last couple of campaigns. He has helped Sporting CP lift four trophies, netting 14 goals in 143 games across competitions so far.

Silva, on the other hand, has been key starter for Benfica since his debut in August 2022. The 20-year-old defender helped his team lift the 2022-23 Primeira Liga title, making 65 overall appearances so far.

Scalvini, who turned 20 earlier this month, has impressed one and all with his fine performances for Atalanta since the start of last season. He has scored four goals in 73 overall matches for the Serie A outfit.

Pacho, meanwhile, has turned a lot of heads with his reliable outings in 2023. The 22-year-old helped Royal Antwerp win two trophies this year before securing a €9 million move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti picks Real Madrid midfielder as makeshift option to fill in at centre-back

At a press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he has plans to handle the current defensive crisis. Naming Aurelien Tchouameni as a defensive option, he replied (h/t Managing Madrid):

"Tchouameni, in an emergency, is the first option after the centre-backs. Now, it's an emergency. He can play there."

Tchouameni, who arrived in a €80 million deal from AS Monaco in 2022, has made 15 appearances across all competitions this campaign. The holding midfielder has started one match at centre-back so far, helping Real Madrid record a 4-0 win over Osasuna earlier in October.

Asked about Dani Carvajal's return from a calf injury, Ancelotti replied:

"Carvajal will return to training. He could play in the next game, but we will not take any risks."

Carvajal, who picked up his issue in Los Blancos' 2-0 La Liga victory over Granada earlier this month, has featured in 17 games this term.