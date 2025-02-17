Real Madrid add Liverpool star in new two-man transfer wishlist ahead of summer window: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly added Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to their wishlist this summer. The Spanish giants are keen on signing center-backs and believe that the two would be their ideal signings.

Ad

As per Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking to bring in defenders this summer following injury issues to Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba in the season. They have often struggled for depth in their matchday squads this season but did not sign a player in the January window.

Konate has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 and is also a target for PSG. He spoke about the interest from the Ligue1 side earlier this month and said (via Yahoo Sports):

Ad

Trending

“Hearing big clubs like that being interested is very flattering, but now I’m focusing on this season. I want to win everything – take as many titles as possible and then everything that happens in relation to my contractual situation. It’s my agents, my advisors who take care of that.”

However, he has an offer on the table from Liverpool too but is yet to pen the new deal. He said about the proposal:

Ad

“Yes, I have been offered a deal. That’s another conversation!”

Branthwaite also has a lot of interest in him, with Liverpool reportedly keen on bringing him in. The Englishman is also a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG, but no side has opened talks with Everton.

Rafa Benitez comments on Real Madrid's interest in Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are keen on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer. The Spanish side are looking to bring him in when his contract expires this summer.

Ad

Rafa Benitez spoke about the possible move and told Sky Sports:

"He's an offensive defender and he's playing as a midfielder sometimes. Madrid is an attacking team, the best team in Spain and they will be the best team because they have the potential. For an offensive defender and in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists and create situations in attack - they will be good for him as a player. He's doing that at Liverpool, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years. As a Liverpool fan, you would say him staying is much better because he gives us something special. But if he goes, and as a Real Madrid kid all my life, that will also be good for Madrid and for him."

Los Blancos reportedly tried to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January window, but Liverpool rejected the offer. It will be interesting to see if the Englishman moves to Spain this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback