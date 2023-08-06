Real Madrid agree €8 million deal to sell 21-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid have agreed on a €8 million deal to sell 21-year-old midfielder Sergio Arribas to Almeria. The RM Castilla player operates as an attacking midfielder.

While Arribas has made several appearances for Madrid's youth team, opportunities with the senior squad were few and far between for him.

Arribas made only 14 appearances for Los Blancos' senior team, scoring one goal. Despite the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approaching the tail ends of their careers, Arribas is not expected to be a regular in the first team.

Los Blancos have acquired Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in the summer transfer market. Brahim Diaz is also back after concluding his loan spell at AC Milan. Hence, moving away from Real Madrid is probably the best move for Arribas' career.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the team's pre-season campaign

Real Madrid had a mixed campaign during their pre-season tour to the United States. They defeated Manchester United and AC Milan but lost to Barcelona and Juventus.

Defensive frailty is an issue for Ancelotti to focus on as the team conceded six goals in their last two pre-season games. Carlo Ancelotti pointed out the positives from the team's performances in pre-season, saying (via Los Blancos' website):

“It's been a positive pre-season and in the games we've played we've displayed different qualities. One was very good and the other was in terms of defence, which we need to improve. The team isn't used to defending in a diamond formation. We conceded a lot of goals against Juventus and Barcelona. We lacked balance and we need to fix that.”

Speaking about the team's defense, he added:

“The defensive aspect is the easiest to improve because it's a problem of positioning, focus and attitude. We were good and aggressive when pressing, but we were weak in the low block. It's been quite clear in the last two games. Moving the block back might be an option to take into account. But I'll take the good things and the chances we created in attack.”

Los Blancos finished second in La Liga last season and were defeated by Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti will hope his team can better those results this term.