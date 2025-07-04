Real Madrid agree to pay each player hefty prize money if they win Club World Cup as rumors emerge

Real Madrid players are reportedly set to receive a big prize amount if they win the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Los Blancos have reached the quarter-finals, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

The new-format Club World Cup began this summer and is in the quarter-finals stage. Real Madrid are among the favorites to win it and are unbeaten so far. They drew 1-1 against Al-Hilal in their first group game before beating Pachuca 3-1. They then beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 to top their group.

In the Round of 16, Los Blancos beat Juventus 1-0 and will now face Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. As per Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra), if the Spanish giants win the entire tournament, each player in the team will receive €1 million.

As per Managing Madrid, Real Madrid have secured €55 million by reaching the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. If they beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-final, they will earn an additional €20 million. If they then reach the final, they will get €27 million if they lose or €37 million if they win. Hence, they could potentially earn a further €57 million in the next three matches.

Real Madrid superstar shares thoughts on criticism of FIFA Club World Cup

With the tournament introducing a new format, there has been plenty of criticism of the Club World Cup. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labeled it the "worst idea ever". While much of the criticism surrounds player welfare, many have also questioned the competitive level of the tournament.

However, after Real Madrid's win over Juventus on July 1, Thibaut Courtois came out in defense of the Club World Cup, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Those of us who know football have never doubted the level of this tournament. Obviously, if you believe four Twitter users who think the level is crap, you’re wrong. But people who understand football know that Brazilian teams are good, that Al-Hilal is a great team, that Monterrey can easily beat Dortmund today, and not that European teams are the best."

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has already seen some big upsets so far. Botafogo beat the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 winners, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the group stages. Meanwhile, Fluminense eliminated Inter Milan, and Al-Hilal eliminated Manchester City in the Round of 16.

