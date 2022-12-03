Real Madrid ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Netherlands star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle it out with Manchester United for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Spanish champions are keen to bolster their squad and see the Dutch defender as the perfect replacement for Dani Carvajal.

As per a report in Defensa Central, Frimpong has been on the radar of the two European giants after his impressive displays for Bayer Leverkusen. The full-back, who also plays as wing-back, has scored five times and assisted thrice for the German club this season.

Leverkusen France VAN GAAL FDP @bayer04france LE RÉAL MADRID SUIVRAIT DE PRÈS JEREMIE FRIMPONG LE RÉAL MADRID SUIVRAIT DE PRÈS JEREMIE FRIMPONG 🚨 LE RÉAL MADRID SUIVRAIT DE PRÈS JEREMIE FRIMPONG https://t.co/gzQOrghtfA

Leverkusen reportedly have no interest in selling the defender in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga side are ready to hold on to the Dutchman until the summer.

Manchester United are said to be interested in Frimpong as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to impress Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils manager has been using Diogo Dalot as the right-back, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have Álvaro Odriozola as the backup right-back but he is pushing for a move. AS Roma are said to be interested in the Spaniard as Jose Mourinho is keen to work with him.

Carlo Ancelotti rules out January signings at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out January signings at Real Madrid. He claims the club will not be working on getting any players as he is happy with the squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid plans for January: “January signings? We’re not interested in winter signings”.“The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid plans for January: “January signings? We’re not interested in winter signings”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. https://t.co/lprOTqSzw8

He told the media in October:

"We are not interested in the winter market. This squad is the squad we will have until the end of the season. It will not change."

Ancelotti is said to be happy with the current squad and told the media earlier this year:

"I think we've signed two players who improve the squad physically and technically. I think the rest of the squad, we all know each other even better now. The connection between the veterans and youngsters was key last year and that should be even stronger now."

He added:

"We're going to fight for every competition, although winning all six will be difficult. That's really difficult. But, it's a very good squad and I am confident about it. I think it's a better squad than last year. So, we're going to compete in every tournament. That's what we can control. Winning is always special. If we win I feel happy. If we don't I feel sad."

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table right now, with Barcelona leading them by two points.

