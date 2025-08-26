Real Madrid among clubs keeping tabs on Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Manchester United: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in signing Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United. The Spanish sides are monitoring his situation after Ruben Amorim benched him for the opening two matches of the Premier League season.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Mainoo is open ot leaving Manchester United this summer as he wants to play regularly. He is considering his options and now has Real Madrid showing interest as well.

Xabi Alonso wants a midfielder signed this summer if Dani Ceballos leaves. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Marseille, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that a loan deal with an obligation to buy is being discussed.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs, with the future of Conor Gallagher in the balance. The Englishman has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace eyeing a deal with the Spanish giants.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will sanction a loan move for Mainoo this summer as they are now actively looking to sell him. Chelsea were quoted £70 million in the January window when they showed interest in signing the midfielder.

Manchester United urged not to sell Real Madrid target by Jaap Stam

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam spoke to Casinobeats earlier this year and said that the Red Devils should not sell Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. He believes that the two players should be the key players at the club and said:

“If you have these players in your squad (Mainoo and Garnacho) and they've come through the academy, then it’s massively important (that they stay). I cannot understand why the owners would consider selling young players."

"If you look at Kobbie he has the potential to become a very big player. It would be a shame to see him develop somewhere else and be very important for a rival club. Same with Garncho. He’s already shown signs of being very important and he can still develop. You don't want to sell and then search for players who have the same attributes and qualities. You don't want to do that.”

Garnahco has been linked with Chelsea, who are in active talks to sign the Argentine winger this summer. The Red Devils want £50 million to sell the 20-year-old, while the Blues have offered £25 million and value him at £35 million.

