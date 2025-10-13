Real Madrid and Arsenal interested in signing 22-year-old German defender who rejected AC Milan transfer this summer: Reports

European giants Arsenal and Real Madrid are among a number of sides looking to sign Germany international Nathaniel Brown in 2026, as per reports. The Eintracht Frankfurt man has enjoyed a fine start to the 2025-26 season, having also ended the 2024-25 campaign in fine form.

A report from German publication BILD (via Get Football News Germany) has revealed that Brown is wanted by Real Madrid and Arsenal, as well as a number of other sides. The 22-year-old turned down a move to AC Milan in the summer, preferring instead to continue performing at a high level for Frankfurt.

Nathaniel Brown was born in Germany to American parents and was eligible to represent the USMNT internationally before he played for Germany last week. The defender is not expected to depart Frankfurt imminently, seeing as he signed a new deal with the club earlier this year. Brown's new deal does not include a release clause and will run until 2030.

Real Madrid are in the market for defensive reinforcement despite having signed Alvaro Carreras in the summer transfer window. Brown's age and quality makes him an attractive target for Xabi Alonso's side, and they may try to sign him in 2026, as a result.

Arsenal will be looking to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko in their squad after the Ukraine international moved to Nottingham Forest on loan on transfer deadline day. The Gunners have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, but Mikel Arteta may look to sign Brown for depth, given Calafiori's injury worries.

Nathaniel Brown has one goal and two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt this season. The left-back is likely to command a significant transfer fee if he continues on his current trajectory this season.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal sensation: Reports

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman ahead of a possible move, as per reports. The English teenager has emerged as one of the top prospects in Europe, having made his debut for the Gunners this season aged just 15 years old.

TBR Football reports that Los Blancos have been aware of Dowman's talent since 2022, when he was just 12 years old, and have been following him since then. The youngster enjoyed a fine showing in the Madrid Football Cup back then, winning the top scorer's award and catching the eyes of the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have had scouts watch the Arsenal youngster on occasion this season, and have been left thoroughly satisfied with his quality. The teenager is ineligible to sign a professional contract with the Gunners until December, when he turns 17, and Los Blancos will continue to monitor his situation closely.

