Real Madrid asked to shell out €100 million to sign Brazilian star - Reports

Real Madrid will have to shell out a mammoth €100 million to sign Richarlison from Everton this summer.

Richarlison is attracting interest from Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a reunion with the Brazilian after managing him for more than a season at Everton.

Real Madrid are expected to strengthen their team after failing to retain their La Liga title last season, and have been linked with several attacking players.

Richarlison still has a long-term contract with Everton that expires only in 2024, so the Toffees are in no desperation to sell him. They are hoping a price tag of €100 million will thwart Real Madrid.

Real Madrid could have a new-look attack next season

With Karim Benzema being their most consistent source of goals in La Liga, Real Madrid struggled in attack last season.

Ancelotti is expected to hand the likes of Gareth Bale and Martin Odegaard opportunities next season to bolster the attack. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club sign more players this summer.

Richarlison certainly impressed Ancelotti when he was in charge of Everton, and the Italian even called the Brazilian a complete package. Ancelotti told reporters in March:

"Richarlison is a modern striker, a complete striker, because he works really hard. His physical statistics are really high, like a midfielder - but he has speed and he is really clinical in the box.

"He is fantastic with the head and clinical in front of the goalkeeper and his movement without the ball is really good.

"I think he can be one of the top strikers in Europe. I'm sure he can because he has all these kind of qualities and he doesn't have a specific position on the pitch. He is really complete."

Richarlison’s ability to play anywhere across the front-three will stand him in good stead at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is perhaps ahead of the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. in his development and is expected to add more goals to the team.

