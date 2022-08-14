Real Madrid attacker becomes one of club's biggest problem due to his refusal to leave: Reports

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has become their biggest hindrance in finding Karim Benzema's replacement due to his refusal to leave the club, reported Spanish news outlet El Nacional.

The Dominican Republic striker is surplus to Los Blancos' requirements. The club is eager to get him off the books, but he's not ready to pack his bags yet.

His contract with the side runs until 2023, and with the club unwilling to offer him a new deal, this is their only chance of getting money off Diaz's transfer.

Diaz played just 11 matches last season across all competitions, registering one goal and one assist.

El Nacional further reports that until he leaves, Real Madrid's prospects of signing Benzema's replacement will be hampered.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live It seems Mariano Díaz finally understands that he has to leave Madrid but he knows no club wants him, not even Madrid paying 3/4 of his salary. #rmlive It seems Mariano Díaz finally understands that he has to leave Madrid but he knows no club wants him, not even Madrid paying 3/4 of his salary. @AlbertoPereiro 🚨 It seems Mariano Díaz finally understands that he has to leave Madrid but he knows no club wants him, not even Madrid paying 3/4 of his salary. @AlbertoPereiro #rmlive

The Frenchman turns 35 in December and is in the twilight of his career. Though his form this calendar year has been great, he only has a few more years at the top.

The Whites don't have a backup option for him right now either, which means Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to play him in every game.

This is especially concerning given the accumulation of matches ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November as Benzema risks burning out.

An injury to him could upset their campaign.

Real Madrid have a huge squad right now but not all of them have a future. Ancelotti doesn't see Alvaro Odriozola, Reinier Jesus and Jesus Vallejo in his plans.

The club are eager to offload each of these players, as well as the outcast Diaz, before signing another striker.

Karim Benzema now Real Madrid's second highest scorer

Karim Benzema was on target in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last week. This took his goalscoring tally for Real Madrid up to 324, moving past Raul in third.

He's now their second highest goalscorer in history, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck 450 times for Los Blancos before his departure in 2018.

Signed in the same window as the Portuguese in 2009, Benzema was largely second-fiddle to Ronaldo throughout the latter's nine-year spell.

However, since the talismanic No. 7 left the Bernabeu, the Frenchman has been on fire, averaging more goals than ever before.

Last season was his best yet, netting 44 goals in 46 games, including 27 in the league to win the top-scorer award for the first time in his career.

His remarkable exploits helped Real Madrid to a Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and Champions League treble. Now with the Super Cup in the bag as well, Benzema is a heavy favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

