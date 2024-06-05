Real Madrid attacker emerges as Getafe's priority as Mason Greenwood returns to Manchester United: Reports

Getafe are reportedly targeting Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler as Mason Greenwood's replacement, with the English forward returning to Manchester United. The Turkish wonderkid impressed during the second half of the season after arriving from Fenerbahce last summer for €20 million.

Diario AS reports that Guler is wanted at the Estadio Coliseum on loan and is viewed as Greenwood's replacement. The 19-year-old started last season with fitness issues but went on to score six goals in 10 La Liga games.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti suggested Guler would remain at the Bernabeu next season. The Italian spoke after the La Liga campaign finished (via The Athletic):

"There's no doubt he'll stay here next year. I think they did very well. They've performed well on the pitch. He's battled, he's fought. He's staying next year, there's no doubt about it."

Getafe want Guler to be their star player in a similar fashion to Greenwood who was their standout performer last season. The English forward managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

Greenwood is set to return to Manchester United once his loan expires later this month. He bid farewell to Azulones two weeks ago but seemingly has no future at Old Trafford, with the club looking to sell.

English journalist Dean Jones explains why Manchester United's Mason Greenwood won't join Real Madrid

Mason Greenwood was on trial last year.

Real Madrid were touted as one of several La Liga giants monitoring Greenwood during his Getafe loan spell. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also reportedly in the mix for the Englishman, who has a year left on his Manchester United contract.

Greenwood left United after sexual assault-related charges were dropped against him. This has led to many questioning whether the young attacker can realistically join a European giant.

GIVEMESPORT's Dean Jones alluded to this when explaining why he'd be surprised if Greenwood joined Real Madrid or Barca. He said:

"I’ll be genuinely surprised if this sort of move was to open up for him... For Real Madrid and Barcelona, it's still a big risk because the PR element of signing Mason Greenwood might not be as intense as it would be for any English club to sign him."

Greenwood appeared 129 times for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He was viewed as one of English football's most exciting talents before his arrest in January 2022.