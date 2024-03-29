Real Madrid attacker wanted by Dortmund as they aim to replace Jadon Sancho: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler on loan in the summer to replace Jadon Sancho.

Guler, 19, joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €20 million last summer. The Spanish giants beat competition from the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and even Dortmund for the Turkish midfielder's signature.

Guler had to deal with injury issues during the start of his Real Madrid career and has majorly been on the bench since. He has made just seven appearances across competitions this season, playing just 98 minutes in total, and scored one goal.

Despite showing some good moments when given an opportunity, he is behind the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz in the pecking order. With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick set to arrive next season, Guler's situation is only expected to worsen.

Hence, as per El Nacional, Los Blancos president and Guler are open to leaving on loan to get regular playing time. Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him to replace Jadon Sancho, whom they signed on loan from Manchester United in January.

Sancho has scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 games for Dortmund since arriving. However, the German side would be unwilling to pay a big fee to make his transfer permanent. Hence, they are hoping to bring in Guler on a season-long loan as a replacement.

Liverpool make second offer to sign Real Madrid star: Reports

As per Goal (via Team Talk), Liverpool are highly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrgyo Goes and have also made two offers for him.

The Reds are anticipating Mohamed Salah's departure this summer with his contract expiring in 2025. Al-Ittihad put in a £150 million bid for the Egyptian last summer but were rejected. They are, however, expected to make another attempt to sign him this summer.

Hence, if Salah leaves, Liverpool are hoping to bring in Rodrygo as a replacement. The 23-year-old has been decent for Los Blancos this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 41 games across competitions. However, with Kylian Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, Rodrygo's playing time could reduce.

As per the aforementioned report, Liverpool saw a €60 million bid rejected by the Spanish giants and they've now put in a €80 million bid. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will not consider any bid lower than €100 million.