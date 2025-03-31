Real Madrid could axe surprise duo in summer as president Florentino Perez takes ruthless decision: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to axe two players this summer, as club president Florentino Perez makes a ruthless decision for the squad's overhaul. Lucas Vazquez has been informed that the club will not renew his contract. The 33-year-old will leave as a free agent after nearly two decades (via TEAMtalk).

The other player is Luka Modric, but in the legendary midfielder's case, Perez will not be ruthless. On the contrary, he will leave the 39-year-old to decide if he is fit to spend another year at the club. Modric is also approaching the end of his contract and has yet to be offered a renewal. The club are targeting a high-profile transfer in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who would come in as a replacement for Modric.

Meanwhile, Vazquez has nearly 400 appearances for Los Blancos and has been part of their golden era. However, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to join the Spanish giants, they would like to part ways with the veteran full-back. Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on the verge of completing a free transfer to Real Madrid, with his Anfield deal due to run until 2025.

Gary Lineker backs Alexander-Arnold’s ‘fabulous’ Real Madrid move

Gary Lineker has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reported move to Real Madrid, saying the Liverpool defender is taking a “fabulous” move. He said on The Rest Is Football podcast that the move was a logical step for a player of Alexander-Arnold’s quality, especially with his contract at Anfield up this summer.

Lineker said (via GOAL):

"I don't mind saying I think it'd be an absolutely fabulous move for him. I think to play for Real Madrid is something that is very difficult to turn down. He's been at Liverpool since he was a kid. It transcends him into a kind of another level when you plan for a club like that.

"I think it'll it'll be absolutely brilliant for him. He's their sort of player because they like to see beautiful football and attacking football. He's one of the best passers of the ball in the world game."

It will bring to an end to about 20 years with his boyhood club, where he came up through the academy and was a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s side. The decision to part ways at this stage has split Liverpool fans' opinions, with some supporters questioning his decision to leave for free.

