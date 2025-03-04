Real Madrid and Barcelona enter race to sign 20-year-old Arsenal target tearing up Bundesliga: Reports 

According to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Hard Tackle), Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all tracking Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens. The English attacker has been impressive for the German side and is now being linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

Gittens joined BVB's youth ranks in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City and debuted for the senior team in 2022. He has since made 94 appearances for them, scoring 16 and assisting 10 goals.

Los Blancos are interested in the forward to add to the team's depth. At the same time, the Blaugrana are keen to add competition or an upgrade to Ferran Torres, and the Gunners view him as a potential option to cover for Bukayo Saka.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal are all keen to sign the forward in the summer. Gittens has bagged 11 goals and four assists in 34 games this season. The Englishman is contracted to BVB until the summer of 2028.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas bullish about Como midfield star

Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder, and current Como manager, Cesc Fabregas has insisted they are not looking to sell Nico Paz in the summer. Paz is enjoying a fabulous debut season with the Italian side, bagging six goals and five assists in 25 games.

Speaking in a recent interview, Fabregas discussed Paz's future, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Nico is a Como player. Real Madrid can buy him back, but at a certain price, Nico is a young player, and our relationship with his family is very stable. They [Paz’s family] are very happy, they thank us for all this, and it is a great pleasure for us to have him here. Nico is our brand, and we want him to continue with us for many years to come.”

The former Barcelona star concluded by pointing out his side were looking to build a future with the midfielder, adding:

“Even if Real Madrid don’t want to buy him back, Como won’t sell him for 40 or 50 million because we want to create a future, an identity with this group of talented young players. We are working slowly and quietly to have him with us. All of us, starting with the club and the president, know what we have to do. In three or four years, Como can become a very strong team.”

Fabregas has enjoyed a fabulous season with Como in Serie A, sitting in 13th place, six points clear of the relegation places, with 11 games left to play.

