Real Madrid and Barcelona enter race to sign highly rated Bundesliga youngster in 2024 – Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to battle it out against one another in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz in 2024.

According to Fichajes.net, both the aforesaid clubs have spent time scouting Wirtz over the past few months. They are keen to provide competition to Bayern Munich, who view the midfielder as a top summer target.

However, all of the three interested teams could face a tough time convincing Xabi Alonso's side into selling the 19-year-old. They have been told that only an offer of around €100 million would initiate negotiations.

Should the right-footed playmaker join Real Madrid in the near future, he could fill the void which might be left by Luka Modric next term. He could also occasionally operate on either flank if and when required.

Wirtz, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, would also prove to be a stellar addition to Barcelona's squad next summer. He would add a goal-scoring threat from the centre of the park, potentially partnering well with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi.

Earlier past season, the Real Madrid and Barcelona-linked star made a successful return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He has maintained his fine form in to the ongoing term, registering three goals and three assists in seven matches for Leverkusen so far.

Overall, Wirtz has contributed 26 goals and 33 assists in 110 games.

Real Madrid keen to sign ex-Barcelona star

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have identified ex-Barcelona and Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential winter target.

They are aiming to sign the forward as their top brass are wary about Rodrygo and Joselu's below-par start to the season.

Aubameyang, 34, secured a Bosman switch to Marseille after departing Chelsea in July this year. He has established himself as a vital starter at his team this season, scoring four goals in nine appearances so far.

Prior to joining Marseille, the Gabonese endured a difficult season at Chelsea past term. He did, however, earn recognition during his Barcelona stint owing to his 13 goals and one assist in 1522 minutes of action.

Real Madrid, who are currently second in the La Liga standings with 18 points from seven games, have also earmarked Porto attacker Mehdi Taremi as an alternative target. They are keen to snap up the Iranian on a cut-price deal as he is in the final year of his contract.